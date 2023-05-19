Drogba’s EPL Impact Was Over A Long Period Of Time, Haaland Has Been An Immediate Hit – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to share how close he came to signing current Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland during his first spell as Chelsea manager in 2019. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Haaland is a player he tried to bring to Stamford Bridge years back because the level he would reach as a striker was clear many years ago.

Lampard added that Drogba had his own impact over a long period of time, but Haaland has done it immediately.

His words, “He’s a player I tried to bring to Chelsea, his level at that point was very clear. Credit to him, I love seeing players at that level with the hunger to be the best. From our point, I was pushing it, I’m not sure what the appetite was elsewhere. The competition was big, I think there was a buyout clause that was relatively reasonable maybe considering the player. I don’t know the details. I don’t know if he would have decided to come anyway but I was a big fan. I was pushing big, he was the outstanding one.”

“I couldn’t compare him to Didier, but Didier had that impact over a long period of time. Haaland’s impact has been more instant. I don’t think it’s a direct comparison, but they’re both great strikers.”