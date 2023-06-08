    Login
    Lagos: Sanwo-Olu reappoints Chief of Staff, Hundeyin as new SSG

    Lagos Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday made the first appointments since his inauguration for a second term in office.

    Babajide-Sanwo-Olu

    Former Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde and Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo will retain their former roles.

    In an announcement made via state television LTV, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin is the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

    The Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria succeeds Folashade Jaji, a former Head of Service (HoS).

    Until now, Salu-Hundeyin was the Commissioner representing Lagos at the National Population Commission (NPC).

    The governor is expected to send a list of commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly later this month.

