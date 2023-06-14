DSS invites suspended EFCC chairman, Bawa

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday night, invited the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa for questioning.

A statement signed by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that Bawa arrived a few hours ago.

It noted that “the invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him”.

Bawa was earlier in the day suspended by President Bola Tinubu over weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

He was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.