Dua Lipa Now Dating Jack Harlow

Popular British-Albanian singer, Dua Lipa is now dating American rapper, Jack Harlow. Jack’s recent album features a paean to her, and fans have been reacting.

Recall that Harlow had said that before the album came out in May, he called Lipa on FaceTime to get her blessing, and while he got a somewhat awkward response, she gave him the nod.

Reports have now said that after meeting the charming rap star in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November, Dua Lipa has become quite smitten and they’ve been in constant communication ever since.

Lipa was recently linked to Trevor Noah after the pair were photographed hugging after having dinner at Miss Lily’s in New York in late September.

