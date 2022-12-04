    Login
    Dwayne Wade Drags His Ex-Wife To Court Over Objection To Their Child’s Gender Change

    NBA star, Dwayne Wade has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade over her decision to try to block their child’s name and gender change. He recently described his ex-wife’s objection as libelous and nonsensical, and fans have been reacting.

    Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
    According to him, their 15-year-old daughter who is transgender, should be allowed to legally change her name and gender as it is in her best interest.

    Dwayne also sought for a court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.

