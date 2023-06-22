Transfers Involving Chelsea And Saudi Arabian Clubs Should Be Investigated – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to call on the Premier League to stop the transfer of players to Saudi Arabia until it is certain the integrity of its competition is not being put at risk. He recently had his while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that reports have surfaced that there could be a certain level of Saudi Arabia influence in the ownership structure at Chelsea, so it is best to halt transfers from the club to make checks on the appropriateness of the transactions.

Gary added that it is very important for the EPL to ensure its rules are being upheld during the transfer windows.

His words, “The Premier League should put an instant embargo on transfers to Saudi Arabia to ensure the integrity of the game isn’t being damaged,”

“Checks should be made on the appropriateness of the transactions.”

“If it comes through that process, obviously transfers could open up again. But I do believe, at this moment in time, transfers should be halted until you look into the ownership structure at Chelsea and whether there are beneficial transfer dealings that are improper.”