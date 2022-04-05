    Login
    Ebenezer Obey Celebrates His 80th Birthday In Style

    Popular Juju musician, Ebenezer Obey is celebrating his 80th birthday. He recently couldn’t conceal his excitement after he was surprised with a money birthday cake, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    In the video posted by Ovation magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, Ebenezer Obe was seen screaming in delight as a long stream of dollar bills in plastic wrapping were pulled out from the cake.

