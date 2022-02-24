Ebonyi: PDP Spokesman, Nwoba Granted Bail

Chika Nwoba, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has been granted bail.

Nwoba was arraigned and remanded in police custody for allegedly publishing materials against the member representing Ezza/Ikwo federal constituency, Chinedu Oga and Governor Dave Umahi on Facebook.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki confirmed Nwoba’s release on his Twitter page.

Saraki urged Nigerian leaders to learn to exercise restraint, adding that the detention of Nwoba should not have happened in a democratic nation.

His tweet read, “I just received the news that Chika Nwoba, the PDP State Publicity Secretary of the @OfficialPDPNig in Ebonyi State has been granted bail!

“This is great news, and we hope that he will be reunited with his family today!

“In a democracy, his detention should never have happened in the first place.

“I call on leaders across the nation to always exercise restraint and work to preserve the fundamental freedoms of all our citizens.”