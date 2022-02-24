    Login
    Subscribe

    Ebonyi: PDP Spokesman, Nwoba Granted Bail

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Chika Nwoba, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has been granted bail.

    Dave Umahi and Chika Nwoba
    Dave Umahi and Chika Nwoba

    Nwoba was arraigned and remanded in police custody for allegedly publishing materials against the member representing Ezza/Ikwo federal constituency, Chinedu Oga and Governor Dave Umahi on Facebook.

    Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki confirmed Nwoba’s release on his Twitter page.

    Saraki urged Nigerian leaders to learn to exercise restraint, adding that the detention of Nwoba should not have happened in a democratic nation.

    His tweet read, “I just received the news that Chika Nwoba, the PDP State Publicity Secretary of the @OfficialPDPNig in Ebonyi State has been granted bail!

    See also  Femi Falana Should Shut Up And Stop Insulting Nigerians - Fayose

    “This is great news, and we hope that he will be reunited with his family today!

    “In a democracy, his detention should never have happened in the first place.

    “I call on leaders across the nation to always exercise restraint and work to preserve the fundamental freedoms of all our citizens.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News