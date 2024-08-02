Echoes of dissent: A decade of Nigerian protests and their economic consequences

Protest actions in Nigeria from 2015 to the present have played a significant role in the country’s socio-political landscape, highlighting the citizens’ reactions to various government policies and national issues.

This period under review has witnessed various protests, including the prominent #EndSARS movement against police brutality and demonstrations addressing economic policies and the cost-of-living crisis.

The #EndSARS protests, which gained international attention in 2020, marked a crucial moment by underscoring issues of governance, human rights, and the urgent need for police reform.

The authorities responded to these protests with a heavy hand, resulting in a tragic loss of lives and prompting questions about the right to peaceful assembly in Nigeria.

In recent years, economic challenges have ignited protests, with citizens voicing their frustrations over rising inflation, unemployment, and the devaluation of the Naira.

The government’s efforts to tackle these issues have often been met with skepticism and resistance, resulting in nationwide strikes and demonstrations.

The situation escalated in 2024, as the cost-of-living crisis prompted thousands to take to the streets in a series of protests across the country. Security forces have frequently responded with tear gas and arrests, aiming to disperse protesters and maintain order.

The government’s response to these protests has sparked controversy. While some officials recognize the protesters’ grievances, others have dismissed the demonstrations as politically motivated or a threat to national security.

This has created a tense atmosphere, raising concerns about the potential for further violence and the impact on Nigeria’s democracy. From demands for good governance to calls for an end to police brutality, Nigerians have taken to the streets to voice their discontent.

Nairametrics has put together an extensive timeline of significant protests in Nigeria from 2015 to the present, along with the demands made during these protests:

In March 2015, the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State protested, accusing supporters of President Goodluck Jonathan of being responsible for the killings of its campaigners and denouncing the vote in the region as “a sham and a charade.”

In January 2017, students from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology protested due to a prolonged strike resulting from the non-payment of university staff salaries.

In August 2017, Charly Boy, along with various Nigerian youths and activists from the “OurMumuDonDO” Movement, staged a protest demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari either resume his duties or resign due to his prolonged medical leave abroad.

In February 2017, Nigerians participated in a nationwide protest, rallying against longstanding issues of corruption and economic mismanagement that have plagued the country.

June 2019: Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (Shiite) staged a protest demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, as well as their travel documents.

November 2019: Activists organized a protest at the Department of State Services headquarters in Abuja, calling for the release of Mr. Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, who were detained in connection with the #RevolutionNow movement.

In October 2020, the nationwide EndSARS protest called for the immediate release of all detained protesters, justice for victims of police brutality and compensation for their families, the establishment of an independent body to oversee investigations and prosecutions related to police misconduct, psychological evaluations and retraining for former SARS officers before their redeployment, increased salaries for police officers to ensure fair compensation, enhance their service, and reduce corruption.

2021: EndSARS Memorial Protest

Demand: This protest commemorated the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS movement. Also, in 2021, IPOB (Biafra Agitation) Protest called for the secession of the Southeast region.

June 2021: Nationwide Democracy Day Protest

Demand: A nationwide protest was held to address issues such as poor governance, increasing insecurity, and the Twitter ban.

In July 2022, a protest took place demanding the reopening of tertiary institutions. The demonstration called on the government to meet the demands of ASUU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

In September 2022, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) organized a protest demanding an end to the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

February 2023: NLC Protest

Purpose: To address concerns about increasing fuel prices and the escalating cost of living.

In March 2023, supporters of Bola Tinubu organized protests demanding that the judiciary respect the results of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). During the same period, Nigerian civil society organizations held daily protests, urging the INEC and Nigerian authorities to review the elections held in February and March.

May 2023: Protest by non-Tinubu supporters against the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

August 2023: Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protest addressing the rising cost of living under the new administration.

September 2023: NLC protests opposing the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which has led to higher fuel prices and increased living costs.

July 2024: ASUU Strike

Issue: The union went on strike due to unpaid allowances and insufficient funding for the education sector.

July 2024: ASUU Strike

Issue: The strike also aimed to press for the signing of a renegotiated agreement between ASUU and the federal government to enhance the efficiency of the Nigerian university system.

August 2024: Nigerian Youths Protest (End Bad Governance)

Issue: This protest seeks to highlight and address poor governance, hunger, hardship, and the worsening poverty and economic crisis affecting the country.

Impact of the protest actions

The protests in Nigeria are not isolated events but part of a larger trend of civil unrest driven by governance and economic issues. They highlight the citizens’ demand for greater transparency, accountability, and real improvements in their lives.

As Nigeria deals with these challenges, peaceful protest remains a crucial aspect of the democratic process. The international community has also been attentive, with various organizations supporting the protesters’ calls and urging the Nigerian government to uphold human rights and allow peaceful demonstrations.

The protest actions in Nigeria from 2015 to the present highlight the resilience and determination of its people. They emphasize the need to tackle the underlying causes of dissatisfaction and the importance of fostering constructive dialogue between the government and its citizens.

As Nigeria progresses, it will be crucial to listen to the voices of the protesters and implement meaningful reforms to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

The protests have underscored the urgent need for economic reforms, improved governance, and greater accountability in Nigeria. Despite their mixed economic effects, they have prompted the government to tackle critical issues and could potentially lay the groundwork for future growth.