Ed Sheeran Appears In Court For Federal Copyright Trial Over Mavin Gaye’s Classic

Popular singer, Ed Sheeran recently arrived at Manhattan federal court for his trial over a lawsuit accusing him of lifting parts of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” for his own use. The Grammy award winner stayed quiet as he made his way through a crowd of reporters and photographers outside the lower Manhattan courthouse, and fans have been reacting.

The case, which started on Monday with jury selection, will decide whether Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” ripped off parts of Gaye’s iconic 1973 soul classic.

Ed Sheeran is being sued by the heirs of late Ed Townsend – who co-wrote the song with Gaye – claiming that he has to share the wealth from his profits from his 2014 track.

