An Opportunity To Thrash MUFC Doesn’t Come Often – Salah

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has come out to say that he and his teammates were ready to write history at Old Trafford. He recently revealed that writing new history was actually the discussion in LFC’s dressing room at halftime.

According to him, an opportunity to dismantle MUFC doesn’t come often so Liverpool had to do everything possible to seize the moment and score lots of goals.

Salah added that the Reds will keep playing to win everything this season, including the EPL title.

His words, “After half-time, we were talking in the dressing room that we need to write history, we just need to keep going and keep scoring goals, try to score as many as you could.”

“A chance like that will not come often. So we just tried to do our best to win the game like that. We knew before the game it was going to be tough if we wanted to win the game, which is what we did.”

“From the beginning of the season, we tried to win each game. We just play for the title because a team like Liverpool, players like that, a manager like that, we need to play for everything, to play to win everything.”

“It doesn’t matter if now the beginning [of the season] is over or not – in our head, from the beginning, from the pre-season, the manager talked to us [that] we need to win the Premier League, which hopefully we’ll go for that.”

“To be fair, as [long] as the team keep winning, I’m more than happy. I’m always trying to give assists – the first one I could have gone alone but I gave it to Naby [Keita]. I’m always trying to give my best for the team to win, which is the most important thing.”

“As a team, I think from the beginning we just tried to play our football, we just tried to get the ball in between the lines – and I think we did that. We tried to keep the ball as long as we could, creating more chances. We were lucky to do that in the first half and score from that.”