Edo APC Calls for PDP Deputy Guber Candidate’s Resignation as SSG

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the immediate resignation of Osarodio Ogie, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election.

Emperor Jarret Tenebe, the acting chairman of Edo State APC, made this demand in a statement released to journalists in Benin City, just 72 days before the election.

“By remaining in office while posing as a running mate in the gubernatorial election, Mr. Ogie is in violation of public service rules, which prohibit a public servant from using public resources to fund their campaign,” Tenebe stated.

In response, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, defended Ogie’s position, asserting that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is acting within legal bounds.

“SSG will resign when it is time for him to resign; it is not the APC that will tell him when to resign,” Nehikhare declared.