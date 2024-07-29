EFCC apprehends 9 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the Abuja Zonal Directorate have arrested nine individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

The suspects were detained on Monday, 29th July 2024, in the Wuye area of Abuja, following credible intelligence regarding their alleged involvement in cybercrime activities.

During the operation, the EFCC recovered several items, including 19 mobile phones, a car, four laptops, and an iPad.

The suspects will face court charges once investigations are finalised.