EFCC arraigns Aisami and Maina In Maiduguri for N2.9m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Command on Monday, June 26, 2023, arraigned Rawa Gana Aisami and Sadiq Bulama Maina before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on separate charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

Aisami was docked on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N1,450,000.00 (One Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

The charge reads: “That you, Rawa Gana Aisami, sometime in 2015 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced Goni Adam Mu’azu to deliver to you the sum of N1,450,000.00 (One Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only, as payment for the purchase of a farmland at Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 (a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap. 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.

In a related development, Sadiq Bulama Maina was arraigned on a one-count charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of N1,575,303.00 (One Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Three Hundred and Three Naira).”

The charge reads: “That you, Sadiq Bulama Maina on or about 3rd May 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly misappropriated the aggregate sum of N1,575,303.00 (One Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Three Naira), belonging to Alhaji Atom Dala for the supply of food items which you converted to your personal use without his consent thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 and punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State Cap. 102 Vol.3 of 1994 respectively.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge preferred against him by EFCC.

Counsel for the prosecution, S.O Saka asked the court for trial dates and to remand the defendants in prison custody.

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matters till July 27, 2023, for the commencement of trial and remanded the defendants at the Maiduguri Correctional Centre.

Credit: EFCC