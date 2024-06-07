EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Port Harcourt Zonal Command have arrested 11 individuals suspected of internet fraud.

Information was disclosed in a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Friday.

The suspects were apprehended during a sting operation in the Whimpey, Ada George area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The arrests followed credible intelligence regarding their alleged involvement in internet fraud, supported by several days of surveillance.

“Arrested with them are four cars, diverse brands of phones, and laptop computers containing fraudulent documents,” the statement revealed.

Oyewale confirmed that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.