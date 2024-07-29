Close Menu
    EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Uyo

    The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of 11 suspected internet fraudsters in the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

    EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

    He said the suspects, comprising nine males and two females, were intercepted and arrested along Ikpa Road following credible intelligence regarding their suspected fraudulent internet activities, lavish lifestyles, and naira-spraying at events in Uyo.

    According to the statement, the vehicles recovered from the suspects include:
    – A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (registration number ABC 553 LD, Abuja)
    – A Toyota Camry LE (registration number KKN 48 AE, Akwa Ibom)
    – Two Honda Accords (registration numbers LSR 754 AQ, Lagos, and LSR 475 FN, Lagos)
    – A Toyota Saloon (registration number RBC 1898J, Abuja)
    – A Lexus 300 Saloon (registration number JJJ 423 JK, Lagos)

    Other items recovered include 15 smartphones and 10 bundles of N200 notes.

    Oyewale stated that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

