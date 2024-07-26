EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Illegal Miners in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 13 suspected illegal miners in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The suspects were apprehended during an operation on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

In a statement released on Friday, the anti-graft agency stated that the arrests were made following credible intelligence linking the individuals to the transportation of tons of coal and kaolin in five trucks from Nassarawa State to a site in Kaduna State.

The EFCC added that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.