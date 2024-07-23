EFCC Arrests Ten Suspected Illegal Miners in Oyo State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Tuesday the arrest of ten individuals suspected of illegal mining activities in Oyo State.

In a statement provided to media outlets in Ibadan, the EFCC disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in Ogbomoso.

The arrests followed credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in the illegal extraction of solid mineral resources.

The EFCC noted that the suspects were found with six trucks fully loaded with lithium.

The names of the suspects, as listed by the EFCC, are Yunusa Adisa, Ganiyu Kazeem, Muideen Babayemi, Sulaiman Usman, Adeleke Waliu, Tiamiyu Rokeeb, Olusola Sunday, Oyedokun Oluwagbemiga, Sulaimon Ishiaq, and Olufimihan Eniola.

Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, signed the statement, confirming that the suspects would be charged to court following the conclusion of investigations.