Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    EFCC Arrests Ten Suspected Illegal Miners in Oyo State

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Tuesday the arrest of ten individuals suspected of illegal mining activities in Oyo State.

    In a statement provided to media outlets in Ibadan, the EFCC disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in Ogbomoso.

    The arrests followed credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in the illegal extraction of solid mineral resources.

    EFCC
    EFCC

    The EFCC noted that the suspects were found with six trucks fully loaded with lithium.

    The names of the suspects, as listed by the EFCC, are Yunusa Adisa, Ganiyu Kazeem, Muideen Babayemi, Sulaiman Usman, Adeleke Waliu, Tiamiyu Rokeeb, Olusola Sunday, Oyedokun Oluwagbemiga, Sulaimon Ishiaq, and Olufimihan Eniola.

    See also  Former Gombe Governor, Senator Goje Forged Assembly’s Resolution To Collect 50billion Naira Bank Loan - Witness

    Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, signed the statement, confirming that the suspects would be charged to court following the conclusion of investigations.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News