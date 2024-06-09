EFCC Denies Using Brutal Force in Akure Arrests

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations of using brutal force to arrest 127 suspected internet fraudsters, including two women, at two clubs in Akure, Ondo State.

In a statement titled “EFCC Akure Arrest: Setting the Records Straight,” signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Sunday, the agency emphasized that it would conduct a forensic analysis of the trending video depicting the arrests and prepare a case against those spreading what it described as a “distasteful stunt.”

Oyewale urged the public to disregard the video, stating, “The Commission wishes to state that no suspect was assaulted, brutalized, or subjected to any dehumanizing treatment during the Saturday operation.

It is also false that tear gas was fired at the crime scene. Those familiar with the Commission’s operations know that EFCC personnel do not use tear gas during sting operations.

The officers that carried out the arrests neither came to the scene of the crime with canisters of tear gas nor whips to inflict bodily injuries on suspects.”

He also clarified that no damage was done to the CCTV facility at the scene of the arrest. According to Oyewale, the device was removed by a staff member of the club at the behest of EFCC operatives to preserve footage for further analysis of each suspect’s role in the alleged crime.

“Specifically, one of the arrested suspects, the manager of the club, who confessed to the crime and directed the removal of the CCTV device for further investigative works by the Commission, is in the custody of the EFCC with the CCTV.

He is assisting in the investigation of the crime,” Oyewale added.

He concluded by stating that the profiling of suspects arrested at the scene has been completed and that they will be prosecuted accordingly.