EFCC nabs 10 Suspected Illegal Miners in Ogbomoso

Operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended 10 individuals suspected of illegal mining activities in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The suspects were caught with six trucks fully loaded with lithium. The names of the apprehended individuals are Yunusa Adisa, Ganiyu Kazeem, Muideen Babayemi, Sulaiman Usman, Adeleke Waliu, Tiamiyu Rokeeb, Olusola Sunday, Oyedokun Oluwagbemiga, Sulaimon Ishiaq, and Olufimihan Eniola.

The arrests were made following credible intelligence reports indicating their involvement in the unlawful extraction of solid mineral resources, particularly lithium, which were being transported to undisclosed locations.

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will face charges in court upon the completion of the inquiry.