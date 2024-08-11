EFCC’s Crackdown: 59 Internet Fraudsters Convicted in Ogun, Osun and Oyo States

In a landmark series of judgements, the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured convictions against 59 individuals involved in internet fraud.

The verdicts, delivered by five State High Court Judges and a Federal High Court Judge, underscore Nigeria’s intensified efforts to combat cybercrime and its associated ills.

The convicted individuals faced charges spanning impersonation, cheating, possession of fraudulent documents, and obtaining money by false pretence. These offences contravene the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, reflecting the gravity with which the Nigerian legal system treats such transgressions.

One illustrative case involves Mr Okoro Justine Uzoma. The charge against him stated: “That you, Okoro Justine Uzoma, sometime in February 2023, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself as a female named Cory Spencer Smith from the United States of America to one Collette, by creating a fake Facebook account with intent to gain an advantage for yourself, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.”

Another convict, Mr Adekola Mohammed Bidemi, was charged with impersonating a female named Mary Kate in April 2024, aiming to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals. His actions similarly breached the provisions of the Cybercrimes Act.

Upon arraignment, all defendants entered guilty pleas to their respective charges. Prosecution counsels, including luminaries such as Oluwatoyin Owodunni and Modupe Akinkoye, advocated for appropriate sentences to reflect the seriousness of the offences.

Sentencing Highlights Across Jurisdictions

Osun State High Court, Osogbo:

Justice M. Salisu presided over several cases, delivering judgements that balanced punitive measures with opportunities for restitution. Notably:

Akintade Isaac Temitayo and Olaolu Abdulsomad Olamide : Each received a one-year prison sentence, with the alternative of paying fines of ₦1,000,000. Assets forfeited included a grey Toyota Camry 2007 model and ₦1,450,000 in cash, alongside a grey Toyota Camry 2011 model.

: Each received a one-year prison sentence, with the alternative of paying fines of ₦1,000,000. Assets forfeited included a grey Toyota Camry 2007 model and ₦1,450,000 in cash, alongside a grey Toyota Camry 2011 model. Adekola Akinsola Iyanuoluwa, Adegoke Tomiwa Olalekan, and Raheem Toheeb Olalekan : Sentenced to one year imprisonment each, they were offered the option of paying fines of ₦500,000.

: Sentenced to one year imprisonment each, they were offered the option of paying fines of ₦500,000. Others, such as Bamidele Williams and Alex Mayowa Precious, received one-year jail terms or fines of ₦400,000, reflecting the court’s nuanced approach to sentencing.

Osun State High Court, Presided by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel:

This court saw convictions of individuals including:

Folayan Temitayo Oluwajuwon and Kolade Paul Olaseinde: Both were sentenced to six months imprisonment, with options to pay fines ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦500,000.

Assets forfeited in these cases encompassed vehicles like a grey Toyota Camry and a blue Lexus ES 350, ensuring that proceeds from criminal activities were reclaimed.

Oyo State High Court, Ibadan:

Justice Ladiran Akintola’s court delivered sentences that incorporated community service, reflecting an emphasis on rehabilitation. Highlights include:

Ridwan Olabisi Onifade : Received a one-year prison term or a fine of ₦100,000, alongside the forfeiture of a grey Toyota Rav4 SUV.

: Received a one-year prison term or a fine of ₦100,000, alongside the forfeiture of a grey Toyota Rav4 SUV. Ayomide Sunday Owoshakin: Sentenced to six months imprisonment or the option to pay a fine, demonstrating the court’s balanced approach.

Others were mandated to undertake community service, emphasising the judiciary’s commitment to restorative justice.

Federal High Court, Ibadan:

Justice U.E. Akpan adjudicated cases resulting in:

Idowu Mayowa Victor : Sentenced to one year imprisonment or a fine of ₦500,000.

: Sentenced to one year imprisonment or a fine of ₦500,000. Ejisun Kehinde: Received a six-month prison term or an option to pay a fine of ₦300,000.

These sentences reflect the Federal High Court’s stringent stance on cybercrime.

Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta:

Justice A.A. Okeke delivered a notable judgement:

Ayoola Olayinka Gaffar: Received a one-month imprisonment sentence without the option of a fine, underscoring the seriousness with which the court views cyber offences.

In all cases, the convicts were mandated to forfeit items recovered during investigations to the Federal Government, ensuring that ill-gotten gains were not retained.

The EFCC’s journey in bringing these offenders to justice began with meticulous investigations into suspicious internet-related activities. Leveraging intelligence reports, surveillance, and inter-agency collaborations, the Commission apprehended individuals involved in nefarious online schemes.

Following their arrests, the suspects were charged based on concrete evidence. Their subsequent guilty pleas streamlined the judicial process, leading to swift convictions. The prosecution’s effectiveness and the judiciary’s commitment culminated in sentences that serve both punitive and deterrent purposes.

These convictions send a resounding message: cybercrime will not be tolerated within Nigeria’s borders. The EFCC remains unwavering in its mission to root out internet fraudsters, whose activities tarnish the nation’s reputation and inflict financial harm on victims domestically and internationally.

By ensuring that justice is served, the EFCC not only enforces the law but also reinforces public confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to upholding digital integrity. The Commission continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and collaborate in the collective fight against cyber malfeasance.

The successful convictions of 59 internet fraudsters across Oyo, Ogun, and Osogbo epitomise the EFCC’s relentless pursuit of justice. As cybercriminals evolve in sophistication, so too does the EFCC’s resolve and methodology in combating them. Through robust legal frameworks, strategic partnerships, and public engagement, Nigeria strides forward in its quest to secure a safe and trustworthy digital landscape for all its citizens.