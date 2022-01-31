    Login
    Egypt Will Keep Doing The Necessary To Progress At AFCON – Salah

    Sports

    Egypt forward, Mohammed Salah has come out to hail the team after beating Morocco to reach AFCON semis. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he definitely feels his nation played a good game against a very good Moroccan team, and the victory was well deserved.

    Salah added that he and his teammates do what is necessary for each game, and he is proud of the team thus far.

    His words, “I think we played a good game against a very good Moroccan team.”

    “My teammates do what is necessary for each game and give everything to go as far as possible. Playing two games in a row with extra time is not easy, but I can tell you that we are well and we are having a very good tournament.”

