Eid El Fitri: Gov. Matawalle felicitates with Muslim faithful

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has called on Muslims to mark the upcoming eid-el-fitri with utmost caution and the fear of God, encouraging them to continue praying for the restoration of peace to the State.

The Governor felicitated with Muslims in the state for a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and wished that Allah will accept the worship and repentance of everyone.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Comrade Zailani Bappa.

“I am specifically impressed with the multiple and persistent prayers from especially the clergy and other well meaning Muslims during this period for Allah to bring an end to our long standing challenge of the security situation in the state”, he added.

He urged the Muslims to reflect on the passing period of the holy month and try to sustain all the good deeds they have embraced in order to get the benefits of the special period, among which is the day worthier than a thousand months.

“This period is always a special one as it is expected that all Muslims would have been pardoned by the Almighty Allah just as everyone discarded bad habits to concentrate on finding true peace with their Lord.

“With the kind of fervent prayers offered in this holy month, we beseech Allah to listen to our prayers and shower His mercy unto us. To please our Lord, we must sustain all the good deeds we have imbibed and exhibited in the past four weeks of Ramadan.

“The problems facing Zamfara State are not unsurmountable. We have done our honest part in trying to end the problems and we shall not relent in this effort at any capacity we find ourselves. Part of the solution lies in the cooperation from all sundry,” he said.

The Governor wished all citizens in the state a prosperous year ahead, saying that he specially acknowledged the cooperation accorded his administration by well meaning citizens over the years, especially in his efforts at bringing a lasting peace in the state.