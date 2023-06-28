Eid-el-Kabir: We have to make sacrifices for Nigeria – President Tinubu appeals

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir celebration exemplifies.

Dele Alake, the president’s spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday, that Tinubu was speaking to reporters after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground, Lagos.

Tinubu stressed the need for unity and cooperation towards building a better Nigeria.

He appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries.

”May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to. But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation”, he stated.