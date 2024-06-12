Ekiti PDP Dismisses June 12 Celebration, Criticizes APC’s Governance

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, labeling them a mockery of democratic values and a disregard for the suffering of Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s spokesman, Raphael Adeyanju, in Ado Ekiti, the PDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of embodying anti-democratic tendencies, making them unfit to oversee Democracy Day celebrations in Nigeria.

“If the APC claims to celebrate their so-called Democracy Day in honor of the late Chief Kashimawo Abiola, the man who laid down his life for the actualization of democracy in Nigeria, then they have done his memory a great disservice,” the statement read.

The opposition party contended that after the APC allegedly rigged itself into power at both the national level and in Ekiti State, it has inflicted various sufferings on the people as punishment for their rejection at the polls.

“Since the inception of the present administration, Nigerians have been crying of hunger, many have died of poverty-induced illnesses while the ruling class continued to celebrate the primitive acquisition of ill-gotten wealth at the expense of the hunger-stricken populace,” Adeyanju noted.

The PDP urged the electorate not to lose hope, promising that their time of celebration will come when the PDP takes power from the current administration.

“Our party is aware of the antics of the APC. This party deliberately initiates terrible policies meant to reduce the economic power of the people so that they can remain vulnerable to manipulation during the election period.

Their aim is to impoverish the people, starve them so that the masses can continue to sell their votes to the election riggers and mindless vote buyers,” the spokesman added.

The PDP called on the people of Ekiti State to support the party in its efforts to wrest control from the APC.

“If we want to restore Ekiti State to its glorious past as experienced under the PDP, we must collectively work towards unseating the present ruling party.

This ruling party is so insensitive, detached and far removed from the aspirations of the common man,” Adeyanju concluded.