    Ekiti State Assembly: Ekiti APC captures 23, SDC wins 2 seats

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ekiti State has released the results of the House of Assembly election held yesterday.

    A statement by the commission’s Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Mr Temitope Akanmu said All Progressives Congress, APC, won 23 seats out of the 26 seats in the assembly.

    Also, Social Democratic party, SDP, won two seats while elections for Ido/Osi Constituency I was declared inconclusive due to disruption of the exercise by hoodlums.

    Some of the candidates of the APC who won the election include Babafemi Fatula (Ikole Constituency I), Ayo Adegbite (Ado Constituency I), Mrs Iyabo Fakunle Okieimen (Ilejemeje Constituency), Idowu Odebunmi, (Oye Constituency II), Princess Teju Okunyiga (Gbonyin Constituency) and Mrs Abimbola Solanke (Moba Constituency I).

