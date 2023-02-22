    Login
    Election: Ex-PDP chairman, Secondus counters Wike, says Rivers people rejected Tinubu

    Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said the alleged move by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to canvas votes for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would end in futility.

    Speaking during Arise Television program on Wednesday, Secondus declared that Rivers people have rejected the former Lagos governor.

    There have been reports that Wike, who is the leader of the aggrieved governors elected under the platform of PDP, is working for Tinubu to emerge winner of the presidential poll.

    But Secondus countered the move, stating that “Rivers people have refused to vote for Tinubu”.

    He stressed that the former Lagos governor cannot be compared with the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in terms of track record.

    He said, “Rivers people are very wise, very intelligent. Wike is seeking for his own personal interest but Rivers people are not going that way.

    “No matter the appeals to some chiefs and all of that, Rivers people know the truth and the truth is that you cannot compare Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

