Elections over, let’s build new Bauchi – Gov Mohammed to opposition

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has extended olive branch to his opponents in the March 18 election.

He declared that with the election over, they should join hands with him to build a new Bauchi.

Mohammed, who contested the governorship election and won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke shortly after receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on behalf of himself and the 31 Bauchi State House of Assembly members-elect, the governor declared that electioneering was over for now and there was the need for good governance.

“Election and electioneering are over, we have no qualms or malice against anybody, even those who competed with us,” the governor said, adding that Bauchi State is bigger than any politician.

According to him, “we again reiterate our determination to raise our arms of olive branch to those who contested with us so that we can come together and build a new Bauchi, where it will be the pride of everybody. Bauchi is greater than all of us.

“God gives power to whom He wishes. He gave it to us as a test, we will not be arrogant and we won’t show that we are better than anybody.”

The governor, a former FCT Minister, while asserting that the 2023 general election was an avenue for Nigerians to exercise their democratically guaranteed franchise, declared that in the true sense of it, there was no victor nor vanquished in the elections held in the state and called for the support of all.