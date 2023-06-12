Elections: Those who cannot endure defeat do not deserve joy of victory – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that candidates who are unable to concede defeat in the last general elections do not deserve the joy of victory when they eventually win in subsequent polls.

The President, who made the declaration in his Democracy Day Nationwide Broadcast, admitted that the 2023 presidential election was intensely contested, attributing the outcome to the country’s improving democracy.

According to Bola Tinubu, “the beauty of democracy is that those who win election today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round.”

He pointed out that those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are currently “taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man”.

The President described as natural the disappointment expressed by politicians who were not favoured by the outcome of the February and March elections.