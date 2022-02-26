Electoral Act: Only Parties Voted By Nigerians Can Win In 2023 – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, says the signing into law of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari would revolutionize Nigeria’s electoral system.

It said only parties voted for by Nigerians would henceforth win elections.

Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, the spokesperson, CUPP and PDP Chieftain, made this known in a statement while commending the President for assenting to the bill.

“Though it was delayed a bit, but CUPP is elated that finally Nigeria has a law that will revolutionize our electoral processes.

“We, therefore, commend President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Bill, thereby creating a new and advanced legal framework for our elections,” he said.

CUPP also hailed the National Assembly for their commitment and effort in ensuring that the law is amended.

Ugochinyere further commended the Civil Society and Nigerians for not letting go or reducing the pressure on the bill to be signed into law.

Ugochinyere, while commending INEC for its innovations which led to the amendment to the electoral Act, told the Commission that with the assent to the Bill, the ball was now in its court to begin to plan for the elections.

“I urge INEC to release the election timetable very soon to ensure stability and certainty in the process and in the polity.

“I call on all political parties to put their acts together and embrace internal party democracy as this will enable only popular individuals to emerge as candidates.

“If they do otherwise, it will lead to the party’s failure, as henceforth only candidates voted for by Nigerians can now win elections in Nigeria, since the 2023 election is highly anticipated to be free, fair and credible,’’ he added.