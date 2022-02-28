Electoral Amendment Act: PDP Chieftain Blasts Buhari, APC Over Omission Of Direct Primaries

Ex-Nigerian-Envoy to Algeria and Philippines and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Orefo Nnamdi Onochie, has criticized the signing of the Electoral Amendment Act 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onochie, who had declared to run for the office of President of Nigeria in 2023 general elections, in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Monday, frowned at the removal of Direct Primary Election by political parties in selecting their candidates.

He said, “the populace cannot jubilate over this 2021 Elections Amendment Bill just assented to by PMB. The most important Clause in the Bill was removed, to show how insensitive, unprogressive and retrogressive the APC-PMB are. The rest of the National Assembly had the courage to insert DIRECT PRIMARY Elections by the political parties in selecting their Candidates.

Onochie also regretted that President Buhari and the APC deemed it paramount to retain Delegates Primaries that has been the fastest route to the politics of money and corruption in Nigeria.

“It was a charade of delay and inconsistency that in the end ushered back delegates primaries, the removal of which brought jubilation amongst the populace when it was included in the Bill which PMB rejected in November 2021. If direct primaries are out, it is expected that it would be business as usual, buying delegates with US Dollars, (as in 2019), and buying votes during elections with rice, ashoebi wrappers, other provisions and N500.00 per voter”, he also posited.

The ex-diplomat opined, “It is tragic that even up until this time, we are yet to recognize the evil of bribery and money in politics. These negative attributes show us the appropriate and most rewarding route: popular vigilance and the protection of the social right to vote will enable Nigerians to preserve the public right to vote and sustain our democracy in the near term.

“Money is needed in politics but high money enables corruption and godfathers: the one who funds the politician tells him what policies to pursue. If funding is spread to individuals of high moral standing, even more young persons will selflessly join in politics. That is how we will improve our body politic by infusing new young persons, using the avenue of impeccable character and self-discipline. Not money bags without integrity. We need to carry out this cure for the future and benefit of our country”, he submitted.