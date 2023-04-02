Elon Musk Becomes Most Popular Person On Twitter

Popular Twitter CEO, Elon Musk is now the most-followed person on the platform. He recently surpassed Barack Obama as the most followed Twitter user – with 133.08 million followers compared to Obama’s 133.04 million this week.

This is coming after Musk ordered company engineers to create a special system that boosts his tweets following the Super Bowl on February 12.

According to reports, Musk ordered a revamp when his tweet about the Super Bowl didn’t get as many impressions as a similar tweet from President Joe Biden.

WOW.