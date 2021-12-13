Elon Musk Controls The Stock Market With A Flick Of His Finger – Time Magazine

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2021. Recall that Musk made history this year after his space company, SpaceX completed the first all-civilian crew mission into space.

It read, “The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver.”

“With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable. Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops.”

WOW.