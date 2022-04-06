Elon Musk Is The Richest Man Ever – Forbes

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has been declared by Forbes as the Richest Man ever. Forbes recently made the declaration via its platform, and the world has been reacting.

Musk’s net worth is now $300 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time rankings of the world’s wealthiest people on Tuesday, April 5, and he currently more than a $100 billion lead over second-place Jeff Bezos, the Amazon (AMZN) founder.

Musk is also worth significantly more than the combined forwealthtunes of former Microsoft (MSFT) CEOs Bill Gates ($136 billion) and Steve Ballmer ($100 billion.)

