Elon Musk Is Trying To Distinguish X From Other Platforms By Allowing Adult Content – Brooke Duffy

Elon Musk’s X has come out to update its rules to officially allow adult and graphic content on the platform. The move made official a policy already in place when the platform was known as Twitter before billionaire Elon Musk purchased it in 2022.

According to the website, users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.

X added that sexual expression can really be a legitimate form of artistic expression but the platform will restrict adult content for children and for adult users who choose not to see it.

A statement read, “We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors. And we also do not allow sharing adult content in highly visible places such as users’ profile photos or banners.”

Brooke Erin Duffy, associate professor of communication at Cornell University, had this to say, “The platform’s move to allow ‘adult content’ dovetails well with the company’s post-Musk marketing strategy. X is unapologetically provocative and has sought to distinguish itself from ‘brand safe’ competitors.”

