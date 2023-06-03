Elon Musk Overtakes Bernard Arnault To Become World’s Richest Person Again

Twitter owner, Elon Musk is the world’s richest person in the world again after shares of Bernard Arnault LVMH fell in Paris trading. This was recently revealed by Bloomberg, and the world has been reacting.

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer surpassed luxury tycoon, Bernard Arnault on Wednesday May 31, after shares of Arnault’s LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.

Recall that Arnault, the 74-year-old French business tycoon had first surpassed Musk in December last year as the tech industry was struggling and luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation.

