Emiliano Martinez Could’ve Controlled His Emotions Better – Vieira

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has come out to criticize Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez for his celebrations after their World Cup final win over France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, some of the pictures he saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper after the World Cup win were simply disappointing, and it surely took a little bit from what the country achieved.

Vieira added that he doesn’t think the goalie really needed that after the tournament and he could’ve controlled himself better.

His words, “Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup,”

“I don’t think they really needed that. You can’t control sometimes people’s emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that. I was really disappointed.”

“When you feel great emotion, it’s difficult to control yourself. I will talk to him next week about some of his celebrations,”

“I respect him there, he is in the national team. Then he will be with us and that will be our responsibility. We can talk about it.”