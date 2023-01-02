Empress Njamah Should Stop Lying When She Talks About Me – Ex

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah’s former fiancé has come out to share how much he misses her in a new video. Recall that George “Baby Brother” Wade recently created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of Empress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath.

According to her, he really misses her and the time they spent together, but he doesn’t like how she lies when she talks about him.

He added that Empress should stop telling people that he cannot leave Nigeria because that’s a lie, and he has left already.

His words, “I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I do miss you. To be real, I really miss you. No joke about it, trust me, I really miss you. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.