End Your Relationship Once You Stop Communicating With Your Partner – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has come out to say that the worst thing that could happen to a relationship is lack of communication. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he can only urge people to end their relationships if they no longer communicate their feelings to each other to avoid emotional, psychological and mental torture.

He added that if your relationship has gotten to that point where couples no longer communicate their feelings with each other, it is best to end things.

His words, “The worst possible thing that can happen to any relationship is for partners to second-guess each other due to a break-down in or lack of communication.

It’s true that talking about issues could be exhausting, especially if your partner is someone who doesn’t listen or someone who doesn’t put in the efforts to change things.”

“But I have to say this: If your relationship has gotten to that point where you no longer communicate your feelings to each other, because you think that doing so is a waste of time. Please, quit it. It’s better to liberate yourself from the emotional, psychological and mental torture than to remain stuck in it, because surely, what you have going is not a relationship.

It’s perpetual suffering.

Good afternoon beloved fans.”

