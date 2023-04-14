Endrick Knows I’ll Always Support And Cheer Him On – Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior has come out to say that hail future team-mate, Endrick after the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win against Chelsea. He recently revealed that he watched Endrick predict Real Madrid will be crowned UCL champions in May, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has very huge affection for the youngster, and Endrick himself knows that he will always support and cheer him on.

Vini added that Real Madrid players are already waiting for the young talent to arrive at the club next year.

His words, “Ah, yes. I saw him. I have a very great affection for him. I’m always supporting and cheering him on. I’m very happy for his title and for the goal he scored in the final. People are waiting for him to arrive already.”