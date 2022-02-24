I’ll Keep Condemning Actions That Destabilize Coexistence Among Nations – Pope Francis

Popular Roman Catholic church leader, Pope Francis has come out to react to the threat of Russian war on Ukraine. He recently had his say in a letter shared by the media, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the threat of war in Ukraine causes great pain in his heart as he will continue to condemn actions that destabilize coexistence among nations and discrediting international law.

He then urged politicians to make a serious examination of conscience before God about the effects of their actions.

His words, “I appeal to all sides to abstain from any action that could provoke more suffering to the populations, destabilising coexistence among nations and discrediting international law.”

“Jesus taught us that we should respond to the diabolic senselessness of violence with the weapons of God, with prayer and fasting.”