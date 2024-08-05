Endrick Looked Nervous Vs Barcelona – Courtois

Real Madrid forward, Endrick looked nervous in the Clasico clash vs Barcelona, Thibaut Courtois has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Brazilian wonderkid definitely needs to be a lot calmer on the ball, even if it is normal to feel a lot of pressure while playing for the biggest club in the world.

Courtois added that Endrick scores a lot of goals in training, so he just has to take that form to the real games.

His words, “Endrick has a lot of strength, a lot of power. And maybe he needs to be a little calmer. I’m not saying he’s nervous, but it’s normal that you’re playing with Madrid in big games and you get a little more nervous. But you can see in training that he scores a lot of goals and has a lot of strength.”

