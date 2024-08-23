Endrick Will Get The Minutes He Deserves At Real Madrid – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to warn Endrick that the tough competition at the club will affect his playing time this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Endrick has been doing very well in training, and he expects him to get the minutes he deserves in the coming games.

He added that the Brazilian forward is an impressive footaller, but Real Madrid is clearly stacked in attack.

His words, “He’s doing very well, like the others. He’s adapting very well. He has impressive qualities and he’ll get the minutes he deserves, taking into account the competition there is in this team.”

