No One At Barcelona Has Talked About The Possibility Of Dani Alves Returning – Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has come out to react to rumors saying Dani Alves could be brought back to Camp Nou. He recently revealed that no discussions regarding a deal have been held thus far.

According to him, he really doesn’t know anything about the reports and no one from the club has talked about the possibility of any deal happening.

Koeman added that Ansu Fati’s extension is very close at the moment and that is very good news for the club.

His words, “I don’t know anything about this issue.”

“Nobody from the club has told me about the possibility and I don’t like to answer.”

On Fati’s extension, “It is true that they are close. It is very important news.”

“He is a young player, with a lot of quality. He is one of those who should mark the future of this club.”