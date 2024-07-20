Endrick’s Presentation Will Go Down On The 27th Of July – Real Madrid

Real Madrid has come out to reveal the date of Endrick’s presentation. The Brazilian wonderkid is braced for a special reception at the Santiago Bernabeu, and fans have been reacting.

According to Real Madrid, the presentation will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on the 27th of July, and Florentino Pérez will be welcoming the youngster to the city.

The club added that the signing ceremony would bind the new player to the club for the next six seasons.

It read, “Real Madrid CF announces that on Saturday 27 July, at 12:00, the presentation of our player Endrick will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Previously, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will welcome Endrick to Real Madrid City for the signing ceremony that will bind our new player to the club for the next six seasons.”

