England Call Up Came Sooner Than I Expected – Tyrick Mitchell

Crystal Palace full-back, Tyrick Mitchell has come out to say that it is dream come true for his mum after he received his first England call up. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is definitely dream come true for his dear mother who has always wished for it to happen ever since he started playing.

Mitchell added that he never expected a call up this soon in his career, so he is more than grateful for the opportunity.

His words, “It’s a dream come true. I never, ever thought it would happen so quickly, so I’m literally over the moon.”

“I found out [Saturday]. I got the text. I couldn’t believe it, I was just lost for words.”

“I didn’t even tell her. I was waiting for it to get announced. That’s one of her dreams, to see me play at Wembley.”

“Wembley is so close to home so to be called up for England and be around it and be in Wembley Stadium is literally a dream come true itself.”