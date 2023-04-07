England Making The EPL A Super League Should Be Emulated – UEFA

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin has come out to reiterate his condemnation for the Super League concept. He recently had his say while defending the Premier League from criticism, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, since the British government, supporters and clubs said no to the Super League, it is commendable to see how the Premier League has been demonized and labeled a Super League in its own right.

Ceferin added that the Premier League’s success was not achieved by accident, and it is a model that should be emulated by other leagues.

His words, “Jealousy sees everything except the truth,”

“Since the British government, supporters and clubs said no to the Super League, the Premier League has been demonised and labelled a Super League in its own right that needs to be toppled.”

“However, the Premier League’s success was not achieved by accident. By adopting an audacious approach based on a vision, a strategy and a lot of hard work, its leaders and clubs developed a remarkable model founded on sporting merit, one of the most egalitarian systems in the world. Rather than a model to be destroyed, this is a model that should be followed.”