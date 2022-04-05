    Login
    Adebutu Pays A Condolence Visit To Onasile’s Family

    Celebrity News

    The foremost Ogun State 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, paid a condolence visit to the family of former Secretary of the Ikenne Local Government, late Engineer Leke Onasile.

    Hon Adebutu says Engr Onasile's guidance and wise counsel will be greatly missed.
    Hon Adebutu arrived at the residence of Engr Onasile in Ikenne Remo accompanied by Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, Hon Mufutau Oduwaiye and Dr Jamiu Oyenuga.

    While consoling the wife of Engr Onasile, Mrs Mercy Onasile, Adebutu praised him for his political steadfastness and leadership. “His death is quite tragic at this moment when his leadership, guidance and counsel are most needed. As Secretary of Ikenne LG then, he performed creditably well that posterity will judge him right.”

    Hon Oladipupo Adebutu signs the condolence register.
    The Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole, said Engr Onasile served the people and party meritoriously and left indelible marks that the young ones will emulate from.

    The PDP 2023 leading contender for the Federal House of Representatives, Remo Federal Constituency, prayed to God to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and reward his good deeds with heavenly glory.

    Asiwaju Oluwole signs the condolence register, says the late Engr Onasile left indelible marks.
    Engineer Simeon Adeleke Onasile, 80, died on March 31, 2022.

    Engineer Simeon Adeleke Onasile.
    Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu assures the widow of his support for the family at all times.
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole prays for the widow, Mercy Onasile.
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole consoles Mrs Mercy Onasile over the demise of her husband, late Engr Leke Onasile.
