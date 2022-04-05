Adebutu Pays A Condolence Visit To Onasile’s Family

The foremost Ogun State 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, paid a condolence visit to the family of former Secretary of the Ikenne Local Government, late Engineer Leke Onasile.

Hon Adebutu arrived at the residence of Engr Onasile in Ikenne Remo accompanied by Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, Hon Mufutau Oduwaiye and Dr Jamiu Oyenuga.

While consoling the wife of Engr Onasile, Mrs Mercy Onasile, Adebutu praised him for his political steadfastness and leadership. “His death is quite tragic at this moment when his leadership, guidance and counsel are most needed. As Secretary of Ikenne LG then, he performed creditably well that posterity will judge him right.”

The Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole, said Engr Onasile served the people and party meritoriously and left indelible marks that the young ones will emulate from.

The PDP 2023 leading contender for the Federal House of Representatives, Remo Federal Constituency, prayed to God to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and reward his good deeds with heavenly glory.

Engineer Simeon Adeleke Onasile, 80, died on March 31, 2022.