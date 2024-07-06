England Might Have A Ronaldo Problem With Kane – Jamie O’Hara

Popular pundit, Jamie O’Hara has come out to blast Harry Kane for his performance against Switzerland. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the clear reality is that Kane was very lazy vs the Swiss players, and the fact that he does not even look fit for such an important tournament is really annoying.

Jamie added that he is worried that England might have a Ronaldo problem in their team as well.

His words, “He doesn’t look fit, he’s being lazy. He’s really annoying me. I’m worried that we’ve got a Ronaldo in the team, and that we have to play him.”

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.