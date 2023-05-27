I Play With A Smile Because I Like Playing Football – Rafael Leao

AC Milan forward, Rafael Leao has come out to explain why he always plays with a smile on his face. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has always liked to shine his teeth to express what he likes to do, and it is something he has been doing even as a young boy.

Leao added that he is very grateful to his mom and dad for helping him reach the level he is at right now.

His words, “Everyone has their own tics, their own way of showing when they do something they don’t like. And mine, since I was younger, has always been showing my teeth and expressing what I like to do. That’s why I always laugh but it’s something that you have no idea can happen naturally.”

On what is his biggest career success till date, “Definitely my mom and dad’s house purchase. They were the two people who helped me get to the top. They were always there and helped me. When you reach this level, you always have to pay these people back who helped you. For me, it was my mom and dad.”